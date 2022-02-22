StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

