StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

