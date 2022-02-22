StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.