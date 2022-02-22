StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

