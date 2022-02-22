StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AWX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Avalon
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.