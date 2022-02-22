StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

