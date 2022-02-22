StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.
Escalade Company Profile
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.
