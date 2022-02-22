StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Escalade has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

