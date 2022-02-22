StockNews.com Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $852.24.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

