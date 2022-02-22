StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
