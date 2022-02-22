StockNews.com Lowers ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

