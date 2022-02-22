StockNews.com Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.38 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

