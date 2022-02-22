StockNews.com Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

HASI traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

