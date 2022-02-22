StockNews.com Upgrades Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) to “Sell”

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

