Strike Price Hits $47.08 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $47.08 or 0.00126950 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $146.84 million and $561.85 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,118,997 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

