Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

