Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

