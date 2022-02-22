Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.86. 58,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

