Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after acquiring an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.03. 13,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,576. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

