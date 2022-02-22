Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $28.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUFN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

EUFN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 48,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

