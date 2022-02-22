Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 10,516 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 3.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $44,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.59. 1,572,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.84 and a 200-day moving average of $400.09.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.