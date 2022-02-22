Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.38.

