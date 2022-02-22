Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 3,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.38.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.