Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.