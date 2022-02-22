Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

