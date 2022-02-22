Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sun Communities by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.