Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. 6,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

