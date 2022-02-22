SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $642.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

