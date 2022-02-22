Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.55. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 166,014 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 5.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

