Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.92. 1,410,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,731. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.