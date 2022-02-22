Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 495 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($302.94).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($204.61).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($306.98).

Shares of CAU stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 45 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.13. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £66.09 million and a PE ratio of -57.38.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

