swisspartners Advisors Ltd Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 4.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 251,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.76. 73,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

