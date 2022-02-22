swisspartners Advisors Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 114,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

