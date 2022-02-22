Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 178,875 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,875 shares during the quarter. Zhihu makes up 0.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $28,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,188. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

