Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.16. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 215.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

