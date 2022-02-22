Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

