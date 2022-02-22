Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.41

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 56315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

