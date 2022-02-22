System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 385 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.51) to GBX 385 ($5.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 230.06 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. System1 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.53).

In other news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($435,196.52).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

