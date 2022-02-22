Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $37,536,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.