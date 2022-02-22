Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

TDOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.96.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

