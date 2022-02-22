Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.
TDOC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,717,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
