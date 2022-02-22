Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $419.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

