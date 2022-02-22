Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

