Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.57. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 137,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

