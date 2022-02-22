Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

NYSE TPX traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 418,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

