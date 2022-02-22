Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
TENX opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
