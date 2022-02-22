Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE THC traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,917. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $9,466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after acquiring an additional 517,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

