Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.48 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.300 EPS.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 416,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,497. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

