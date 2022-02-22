The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,741 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

GS opened at $346.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $310.23 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

