The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Visteon (NYSE:VC) to “Buy”

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
VC opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
