The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $554,000 Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 219.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

