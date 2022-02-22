The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Kaman worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAMN stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.