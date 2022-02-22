The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 685,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 718,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 128.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 399,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIV. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.