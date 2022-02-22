The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,399 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

