The Sandbox Achieves Market Cap of $3.33 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00008140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00316069 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

