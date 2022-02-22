The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.97.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $6.24 on Thursday, reaching $261.83. 60,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,929. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

